Kevin McCarthy: Republicans ‘Lost The Majority’ When They Removed Me as Speaker

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has said that the Republican Party lost its majority when Rep. Matt Gaetz ousted him from power.

In an interview Jesse Watters over on Fox News, McCarthy weighed in on the current turmoil facing his successor Mike Johnson as the Republicans have had their majority slashed to one single vote:

I don’t know what they’re doing spending now, but when I became Speaker, I instituted a 72-hour rule that got not just the members the opportunity to read the bill, but America as well. You’d never waive it unless it’s a Continuing Resolution, something you’re already doing so people would know. I think it’s always helpful to allow people to read the bill, allow America to read the bill. And really, this comes down to what’s happening in Congress today. It goes back to when those eight Republicans led by Gaetz partnered with every single Democrat to decide who could be Speaker. That’s when Republicans lost the majority.

The current dispute centers around the passing of a $1.2 trillion spending bill, which Republican opponents have pointed out will fund various progressive policies such as DEI, abortion, and LGBT ideology while failing to secure the southern border.

The former California lawmaker, who resigned from Congress in December months after he was removed as Speaker, went on to promote his own record in office:

Jesse, remember what we were able to do in a small majority of the first nine months? The strongest, most conservative border security bill, energy independence. We did a Parents’ Bill of Rights. We stopped DC from decriminalizing. We stopped the pandemic officially. We stopped them from kicking out our men and women in the military who refuse the vaccine. We have the biggest cut in savings voted on American history — more than $2 trillion. We got welfare reform. We cut $20 billion of that from the IRS that was going to hire to go after us, very successful and you work together with a small majority, and all those bills had 72 hours to read them because people could get behind them.

The situation for House Republicans is now more precarious than ever. Over the past two weeks, RINO Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Ken Buck of Colorado have announced their resignation from Congress following backlash over their opposition to impeaching Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Meanwhile, a special election to replace McCarthy will proceed to a runoff in May.