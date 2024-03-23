Senate Approves $1.2 Trillion Spending Package, Averting Government Shutdown Risk Until Fall — 25 Republicans Vote with Democrats

The Senate passed a sweeping $1.2 trillion package of spending bills early Saturday morning, effectively delaying any shutdown threats until the fall season.

The bill, which encompasses funding for a multitude of government agencies in favor of the Democrats, is now awaiting Joe Biden’s signature to be enacted into law.

The bill will fund DEI, abortion, and trans ideology without securing the border.

The final tally for the vote was 74-24. This action followed the funding lapsing for government agencies at midnight.

However, the White House was quick to reassure the public, issuing a notice shortly after the deadline that the Office of Management and Budget had ceased shutdown preparations.

“Because obligations of federal funds are incurred and tracked on a daily basis, agencies will not shut down and may continue their normal operations,” the White House statement said per AP.

“It’s been a very long and difficult day, but we have just reached an agreement to complete the job of funding the government,” Schumer said. “It is good for the country that we have reached this bipartisan deal. It wasn’t easy, but tonight our persistence has been worth it.”

The list of Republican Senators who voted alongside the Democrats in favor of the spending bill included:

Boozman (R-AR) Britt (R-AL) Capito (R-WV) Cassidy (R-LA) Collins (R-ME) Cornyn (R-TX) Cotton (R-AR) Cramer (R-ND) Ernst (R-IA) Fischer (R-NE) Graham (R-SC) Grassley (R-IA) Hoeven (R-ND) Hyde-Smith (R-MS) McConnell (R-KY) Moran (R-KS) Mullin (R-OK) Murkowski (R-AK) Romney (R-UT) Rounds (R-SD) Sullivan (R-AK) Thune (R-SD) Tillis (R-NC) Wicker (R-MS) Young (R-IN)

The Republicans who voted “no” are:

Barrasso (R-WY) Blackburn (R-TN) Budd (R-NC) Crapo (R-ID) Cruz (R-TX) Daines (R-MT) Hagerty (R-TN) Hawley (R-MO) Johnson (R-WI) Kennedy (R-LA) Lankford (R-OK) Lee (R-UT) Lummis (R-WY) Marshall (R-KS) Paul (R-KY) Ricketts (R-NE) Risch (R-ID) Rubio (R-FL) Schmitt (R-MO) Scott (R-SC) Tuberville (R-AL) Vance (R-OH)

The House of Representatives voted to avoid a government shutdown prior to the Senate vote, with a margin of 286 to 134; 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans cast their votes in affirmation.

The controversial ‘minibus’ bill, spanning over 1,000 pages, became public in the early hours of Thursday morning, catching many Americans off-guard as they slept. The unveiling of the omnibus bill succeeded the House’s adoption of a $460 billion package earlier in the month, which is designed to fund key federal agencies up until the conclusion of the budget year.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) criticized the bill for its bloated spending and lack of oversight, “With less than 24 hrs to review — the #SwampOmnibus — 1000+ pages & $1.2 Trillion — shatters spending caps to fund the WHO, woke DOD policies, a weaponized FBI headquarters, & utterly fails to address Progressive Democrats’ mass release of criminals across our borders. No Republican should vote for it.”