BREAKING: Another Republican Lawmaker Exits – RINO Rep. Mike Gallagher Will Retire Early Leaving GOP with ONE-VOTE MAJORITY!

RINO Representative Mike Gallagher (WI) will exit the House as early as next month.

Gallagher, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, last month announced that he will not seek reelection.

Instead of serving out the rest of his term, Gallagher will retire early leaving the GOP with a one-vote majority!

“Wisconsin law dictates that Gallagher’s seat — in a solidly red district — will stay empty for the rest of his term. Departing before April 9 would have triggered a special election.” Politico reported.

Politico reported:

Speaker Mike Johnson is about to drop to a one-vote majority, as retiring Rep. Mike Gallagher has decided he will exit the House as soon as next month, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. In a statement shortly after this story published, Gallagher said he planned to leave April 19. “I’ve worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look forward to seeing Speaker Mike Johnson appoint a new chair to carry out the important mission of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last month, Gallagher expressed a desire to accomplish more outside the House of Representatives.

“I really just feel like I’ve accomplished much more than I even thought I could when I set out, and I firmly don’t believe that the best use for the next chapter of my career is staying in Congress for another decade,” Gallagher told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Even though my title may change, my job may change, my mission is always going to remain the same,” he said. “My mission is to prevent World War III. I’ve dedicated myself to restoring conventional deterrence in order to prevent a war with China, and so whatever I do next will be an extension of that mission.”

“I think that the institution is healthier when people serve for a period of time and then go home,” Gallagher added.

Recall that Gallagher voted against impeaching DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

Earlier this month RINO Ken Buck, in a surprise announcement said he is retiring from Congress in mid-March.

Following the resignation of Kevin McCarthy, Bill Johnson, Ken Buck, Mike Gallagher and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans are now left with a one-vote majority.