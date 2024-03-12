BREAKING: RINO Rep. Ken Buck to Retire NEXT WEEK, Leaving Republicans with Razor-Thin Majority – Speaker Johnson Shocked

GOP Rep. Ken Buck will retire from Congress next week leaving Republicans with a razor-thin majority.

Following the resignation of Kevin McCarthy, Bill Johnson, Ken Buck and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans will be left with a razor-thin majority of 218-213.

Last November RINO Rep. Buck from Colorado’s 4th congressional district said he would not seek reelection in 2024.

On Tuesday, Ken Buck, in a surprise announcement said he is retiring from Congress at the end of next week.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years. Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado with my family,” Ken Buck said in a statement on Tuesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was shocked by Ken Buck’s surprise announcement.

“I was surprised by Ken’s announcement. I’m looking forward to talking with him about that,” Speaker Johnson told reporters on Tuesday.

Statement from Congressman Ken Buck on his departure from Congress. pic.twitter.com/orjSzenZnv — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 12, 2024

More than 20 House Republicans have announced they will not seek reelection in 2024:

Per Axios:

Alex Mooney (R-W.V.)

Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

Kay Granger (R-Texas)

Ken Buck (R-Colo.)

Michael Burgess (R-Texas)

Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)

Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)

Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.)

Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.)

John Curtis (R-Utah)

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)

Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.)

Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Greg Pence (R-Ind.)

Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)

Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

Mike Gallagher (R-WI)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Buck, who has been in Congress since 2015, cited his frustrations with the current direction of the Republican Party. Specifically, he mentioned what he sees as dishonesty among GOP leaders concerning the 2020 election and the events that transpired at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

“After careful consideration and much prayer, I have decided not to seek a 6th term in the US. House of Representatives,” said Buck. “To the people of Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, thank you for sending me to Congress. I’m grateful for your support.”

“As we have fought against the left’s policies that have had real-world consequences: defunding the police, politicizing student loans, provoking inflation with excessive spending, creating open borders, decimating our domestic energy production. Americans are rightfully concerned about our nation’s future and are looking to Republicans in Washington for a course correction. But their hope for Republicans to take decisive action may be in vain. Our nation is on a collision course with reality and a steadfast commitment to truth,” he added.