JUST IN: Supreme Court Sets Unusual Opinion Release For Monday Morning – Signals Ruling on Trump Ballot Eligibility is Looming

The Supreme Court set an unusual opinion release for Monday morning and signaled that a ruling on Trump’s ballot eligibility is imminent.

Per Politico legal reporter Josh Gerstein: SCOTUS sets unusual, short-notice opinion release for Monday morning. Appears to signal that ruling on Trump ballot eligibility is looming.

The Supreme Court is set to issue a ruling on Trump’s ballot eligibility after he challenged a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar him from the 2024 primary ballot.

In December the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to the ruling.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Trump’s ballot eligibility wrapped in early February.

The Supreme Court expressed skepticism as they heard arguments from Colorado lawyer Jason Murray. Even the liberal justices expressed concern.

“Why should a single state have the ability to make this determination not only for their own citizens but for the rest of the nation?” Justice Kagan asked.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, smacked around Colorado attorney Murray as he tried to argue absurd hypotheticals.

Gorsuch wasn’t have it and utterly destroyed Murray, who happens to be one of his former clerks.

It was a bloodbath.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

