BLOODBATH: Justice Gorsuch Smacks Around Colorado Attorney During Oral Arguments on Trump Ballot Eligibility (AUDIO)

The US Supreme Court on Thursday heard oral arguments over whether President Trump can be barred from the Colorado ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court in December disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented, four voted in favor of banning Trump from the ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The Supreme Court expressed skepticism as they heard arguments from Colorado lawyer Jason Murray. Even the liberal justices expressed concern.

“Why should a single state have the ability to make this determination not only for their own citizens but for the rest of the nation?” Justice Kagan asked.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, smacked around Colorado attorney Murray as he tried to argue absurd hypotheticals.

Gorsuch wasn’t have it and utterly destroyed Murray, who happens to be one of his former clerks.

It was a bloodbath.

