Hur Admits Biden Tried to Change Classified Documents Scandal Report Before it Was Publicly Released (VIDEO)

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Tuesday testified before Congress on Biden’s interview on his stolen classified documents scandal that spanned two days.

Robert Hur last month released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were also easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Joe Biden was not charged even though he stole SCIF-designated documents and stored them all over the place in unlocked drawers.

Robert Hur admitted Joe Biden tried to change his report before it was publicly released.

Last month it was reported Joe Biden’s lawyers attacked Robert Hur one day before the special counsel released publicly his report on Biden’s stolen classified documents scandal.

According to Politico, in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden’s lawyers lashed out at the Justice Department for depicting Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Joe Biden’s legal team was furious over the special counsel’s report highlighting Biden’s dementia and poor memory.

Biden’s legal team also accused Robert Hur of “openly, obviously and blatantly” breaking DOJ policies by releasing the full report rather than a confidential write-up.

Additionally, Biden’s lawyers accused Hur of smearing Biden by releasing a report on “uncharged conduct.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan got Hur to admit the Biden White House tried to edit his report before it was publicly released.

“Did the White House get the report before the report was made public?” Jim Jordan asked Hur.

“We did provide a draft of the report to the White House Counsel’s office and members of the president’s personal counsel team for review,” Hur said.

“Once they got the report before it went public, did the White House try to weigh in with your investigation on elements in that report and frankly get the report changed?” Jim Jordan asked Hur.

“They did request certain edits and changes,” Hur said.

WATCH: