Biden’s Lawyers Attacked Robert Hur Day Before Special Counsel Publicly Released Report on Stolen Classified Documents Scandal

Joe Biden’s lawyers attacked Robert Hur one day before the special counsel released publicly his report on Biden’s stolen classified documents scandal.

According to Politico, in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden’s lawyers lashed out at the Justice Department for depicting Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Joe Biden’s legal team was furious over the special counsel’s report highlighting Biden’s dementia and poor memory.

Biden’s legal team also accused Robert Hur of “openly, obviously and blatantly” breaking DOJ policies by releasing the full report rather than a confidential write-up.



Robert Hur

Additionally, Biden’s lawyers accused Hur of smearing Biden by releasing a report on “uncharged conduct.”

Apparently, the Justice Department is only allowed to do this to Trump.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller smeared Trump with a scathing ‘Russia collusion’ report although he was never charged with any crimes.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” according to Hur’s report which was reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Joe Biden also reportedly threw a profanity-laced tantrum during a private meeting with Democrats after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report criticized him for his poor memory.