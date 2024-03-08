EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) Speaks to The Gateway Pundit Following House Judiciary Hearing, Predicts How Joe Biden Will Lie About the Southern Border Crisis and Blame Republicans in State of The Union Address Tonight

Congressman Andy Biggs spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson about Biden’s border crisis and gave his State of The Union predictions for tonight after a House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Thursday to examine Joe Biden’s handling of the illegal immigration crisis.
The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement’s hearing titled “Presidential Power to Secure the Border.”
Throughout the hearing, Democrats blamed Trump and Republicans in the House for Joe Biden’s historic border crisis, said the President had no power over the border, and ignored victims like Laken Riley.
They claimed that Trump and House Republicans’ opposition to RINO James Lankford’s bipartisan border bill was intended to weaponize the border for the upcoming election and is now the only reason that the border remains open.
However, The Gateway Pundit reported on this catastrophic open border proposal from James Lankford and Senate Democrats. According to the bill summary, “The “border emergency authority” may be exercised if the 7-day average number of cumulative encounters of inadmissible aliens is between 4,000 and 5,000 per day and must be exercised if the 7-day average is above 5,000 per day. Exercise of the authority is also required if the number of encounters on a single day exceeds 8,500. Unaccompanied minors from non-contiguous countries are not included in the total number of encounters for the purposes of this section.”
Here’s how it works in simple terms:
- If, over a week, the average number of people showing up at the border without the right to enter is between 4,000 and 5,000 each day, the government can decide to use this special tool.
- If the average number goes above 5,000 people per day, then the government has to use it.
- Also, if on any single day more than 8,500 people show up without permission, the government must use this tool right away.
But there’s an important exception: kids who come to the border alone from countries that are not next to the US don’t count in these numbers.
This is all part of the Democratic playbook to evade responsibility and blame Donald Trump for Biden’s border crisis ahead of the 2024 election. They think the American people are stupid.
As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the $118.28 billion national security supplemental package also allocates a staggering $60.06 billion to Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggressive military actions.
Thursday’s hearing featured testimony by Trump ICE Director Tom Homan, Center for Immigration Studies’s Art Arthur, and America First Legal Executive Director Gene Hamilton. The Democrats invited Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, Policy Director at the American Immigration Council, to lie about the crisis at our southern border and claim that Joe Biden has no power to do anything.
Biden destroyed Trump’s secure border on day one… why can’t he reinstate the policies that led to the lowest illegal border crossings in nearly 50 years?
Under President Donald Trump, the US recorded its lowest number of illegal aliens entering the country in 47 years. Only 310,000 made it across the border in 2017. In contrast, over 300,000 illegals crossed our border in December 2023 alone — nearly as many as in Trump’s first year in office!
We also discussed reports that the Biden Regime admitted to actively aiding and abetting the invasion by operating secret charter flights to transport over 320,000 illegal immigrants from foreign airports to various U.S. cities.
Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam was the first to report on this treason last week after he discovered “15-acre facilities” in the Darién gap between Colombia and Panama that the United States is using to process and smuggle illegals into the United States before they even reach the border.
Watch the full interview below:
CONRADSON: I think Ben Bergquam was the first to discover this, but out of South America, they’re actually flying hundreds of 1000s illegals into our country. Have you ever seen a president do anything like this where they’re bringing illegal aliens from out of our country into our country?
BIGGS: Yes, I have one time previously: Joe Biden when he brought in all these people from Afghanistan, and so that’s what you saw. And it’s pretty consistent with this administration’s view, I mean, you heard that I think you might have noticed, one of the Democrats himself is calling this a refugee problem is, this is just a refugee problem. We just don’t understand it…
CONRADSON: Laken Riley’s murderer was a refugee, wasn’t he?
BIGGS: Yeah, exactly. This is just how crazy and imbecilic they’ve become, but yeah… I think it’s 43 different airports that they’ve gone to; they haven’t disclosed the airports but they’re going all over the country.
CONRADSON: I see it in Arizona. Whenever I go to Sky Harbor in Phoenix, that’s all you see walking around is illegal aliens. The gate agents, the flight attendants, and the baggage agents are even telling me that this is a serious problem. All these kids are being brought in. What do you think Joe Biden’s going to say tonight at his State of the Union address about the border?
BIGGS: He’s going to gaslight the American people and tell them that the only reason there’s a problem is because Trump caused this problem. And you see that in there, too, right? I mean, they can’t defend what’s happening, so everything is going back to Donald Trump. Every hearing, they can’t defend their position because they know the country is turning against them. So they say, “Oh, it’s Donald Trump’s fault.” They’re gonna gaslight. That’s what they’re gonna do on this issue. He’s gonna say, “I need more authority. I need more money. You should have passed the Senate Bill.” Well, the Senate bill, think about this; a lot of people forget about this part. 5,000 people a day, but let’s say that they actually did start slowing it down. There’s a mandatory minimum in there of 1,400 a day—illegals that you let in. And guess what, you can only do that 10 months out of the year, nine months out of the year, the first year, and then it drops down the second year, and by the time the third year, he could only have those authorities for six months of the year. That’s how much they want these illegal aliens coming into the country.