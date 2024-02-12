DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tells NBC Hack: “We Don’t Bear Responsibility” for Open US Border and 11 Million Illegal Alien Invasion

How is it possible that Republicans cannot impeach this rotten, destructive man?

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joined Kristen Welker on Meet the Press on Sunday to discuss the Biden open borders invasion at the US southern border.

During the interview Secretary Mayorkas, a serial liar, told Welker “We don’t bear responsibility” for the open US border and the 11 million illegals who have invaded the US under their watch.

"Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?" MAYORKAS: "We don't bear responsibility"

Of course, this latest disgusting lie by Alejandro Mayorkas is part of The Democrat’s Nine Point Plan to blame Joe Biden’s border crisis on Republicans and Donald Trump.

Western Lensman released this video last week.

Western Lensman: The Democrat election playbook explained a nine step plan to blame Donald Trump for the border crisis.

Step one, flood the country for three years with millions of illegal aliens.

Step two, watch approval numbers on the border drop below 20%.

Step three, election year is here. Decide you need to act now that you’ve let millions of illegals into the country and the American people are pissed.

Step four, line up some rhinos in the Senate to assist with the next phase of the plan.

Step five, work with the RINOs on a bipartisan basis to devise a garbage piece of legislation that would make the crisis considerably worse.

Step six, ensure the bill is so bad that becomes toxic for Republicans, so much so that even the Republican RINO leadership who helped negotiate it is forced to abandon it.

Step seven, message the doomed legislation as the strongest immigration and border bill in history, knowing the media will faithfully echo your propaganda.

Step eight, claim the only reason Republicans abandon the bill is because Trump wants to use the open border as a campaign issue.

Step nine, adopt your new 2024 campaign mantra the border crisis is Trump’s fault.

Then, every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump.

Democrat Election Playbook Explained: A Nine-Step Plan to Blame Donald Trump for the Border Crisis.

In 2017 under President Donald Trump, the US recorded its lowest number of illegal aliens entering the country in 47 years.

Only 310,000 made it across the border in 2017.

That is one-tenth the number that walked across Joe Biden’s open borders in 2023 – 3.2 million! The highest number ever by far!

Via Kanekoa the Great.

Here are the number of nationwide border encounters under Trump and Biden, via Kanekoa:

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531

President Biden says the border crisis is President Trump's fault, but this is obviously insane gaslighting. The number of people illegally entering the country is now the highest it's been in a hundred years, and it started getting worse immediately after Biden canceled Trump's…

