WATCH: Ben Bergquam Reports from Darién Gap That US is Funding Processing Centers in South America and Flying Illegals into America BEFORE They Reach The Border

The Democrats are now hiding the crisis at the southern border by meeting illegals halfway and flying them into the United States.

Real Americas Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam is on a fourth escapade through the Darién Gap, where he discovered “15-acre facilities” that the United States is using to process and smuggle illegals into the United States before they even reach the border.

The Darién Gap is known as the world’s most dangerous route for illegal immigration into the United States between Colombia and Panama.

“The numbers at the border go down, but the numbers that are going into our country go up,” Bergquam reports from Central America.

Oscar Blue Ramirez added, “When they get to every port of entry from Central America and South America, they will be categorized now as refugees and asylees,” saying the Great Replacement Theory “is not a theory anymore.”

Ilegal immigrants’ access to the US with full rights is being streamlined through these processing centers called Safe Mobility Offices. According to the Associated Press, they’re then being shipped into the US by plane.

Associated Press reports, “With the safe mobility initiative, they’re arriving as refugees who have already met the requirements and will be legally allowed to live and work in the U.S. The process takes only months, while more traditional refugee screening is a yearslong effort.”

These processing centers, run by the US State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and globalist organizations, are located throughout Central America in Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Ecuador.

As part of a far-reaching plan to address large-scale migration across the Western Hemisphere, the Biden administration announced in spring 2023 that it was establishing new regional processing centers in Latin America, where prospective immigrants, temporary workers, and refugees would be able to access free screenings for potential lawful pathways to the United States and beyond. By June 2023, the first regional processing centers — rebranded as Safe Mobility Offices (SMOs) — launched their initial phase in three countries: Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Colombia. Ecuador later joined in with its own iteration that October. Early on, the State Department indicated that eventually, it intended to open around 100 brick-and-mortar facilities in the region, with support from personnel at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). “These are places where we feel a humanitarian, as well as the security imperative, to meet people where they are, to cut the smugglers out, and to provide them with a safe and orderly way to arrive in the United States if they qualify for relief,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said of the SMOs. In the first months of the initiative, much remains unclear about the offices’ operational realities. But at least on paper, they appear to serve a dual purpose: 1) as sites to identify and refer refugees from within the Western Hemisphere for potential resettlement in the U.S., and 2) as on-the-ground locations to try to deter irregular migration to the U.S.-Mexico border by sharing credible information about the U.S.’s immigration system. Staff at the centers may also screen applicants for relocation to other safe countries, like Canada and Spain. However, at least some of the offices have made clear that they are not issuing visas to the U.S. directly. That said, a January 2024 article by The Associated Press said that through the new program, “3,000 refugees have arrived in the U.S., and 9,000 have been approved” — a promising first start. During the initial phase of the SMOs, offices in each participating country have incorporated distinct parameters, eligibility criteria, and processes for applicants. Read on for more about what we know so far on how the SMOs are being implemented in Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Ecuador, and who may qualify to participate.

For three years now, we have witnessed Joe Biden’s intentional destruction of America on a daily basis. His failed economic policies, overspending, foreign policy nightmares, and persecution of his political opposition are only overshadowed by his open border policies that have allowed over 10 million illegal aliens to walk across the open US border with Mexico into the United States and immediate government benefits. How many of these people will vote in the 2024 election in states that do not require proof of citizenship to vote or on federal only ballots, which do not require a Social Security Number or a driver’s license in many states?

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, now, after three years of complete border chaos, a majority of Americans support a border wall on the US southern border with Mexico.

But a wall can’t stop a plane or what is coming…

Ben Bergquam and Oscar Blue Ramirez sounded the alarm after reportedly encountering a growing number of illegals traveling the route and witnessing the large facilities that the United States uses to smuggle humans, classified as refugees, into our country.

BERGQUAM: Joe Biden and the Democrats are pretending like the numbers are going down at our southern border. We’re here in the jungle. The numbers are massive every single day, it’s nonstop. When we first started coming here, you’d see one or two groups a day. Now it’s just continuous. But what we just got word I got a call from Todd Bensman from Center for Immigration Studies. We just got word that these facilities that we uncovered out here in the jungle 15 acre facilities; they’re calling them mobility centers, and what they’re doing in these facilities, apparently, this is through the State Department, Secretary Blinken. And think about this, Oscar, we hadn’t heard anything from Secretary Blinken this entire time, until about a month ago, he started announcing these welcoming centers in America. So, they started building these welcoming centers in America. At the same time, they’re building these so called mobility centers in Central America. From what Todd has gathered, these mobility centers are simply a way to create refugees. So, all of these illegals that are coming through, they’re all economic migrants, they’re are all fleeing their countries for a better life, which I totally get that, but it doesn’t qualify for asylum in America. But, if they can catch them on their way, they’re actually using United Nations IOM to apply for them at these facilities to get them refugee status. So then they can fly them directly into our country, and nobody sees it. So, the numbers at the border go down, but the numbers that are going into our country go up. This is treason. It’s treason. And so not only are they not fixing the border problem, they’re looking in your face, they’re laughing at the American people, saying, how stupid you must be to even believe what we we’re saying simply for an election year. That’s what’s happening. Joe Biden is running for office, these open borders Democrats, they don’t want to fix the problems. They want more of this. They want more of these, all of these Palestinians, they want more of the BLM and ANTIFAs. They want more of this! That is insane, man. RAMIREZ: It’s a loophole… When they get to every port of entry from Central America and South America, they will be categorized now as refugees and asylees. So in that particular case, they’re registered. It is into every port into every border, they will be refugees. That direct access will be to the United States of America. So they just created a massive loophole. This is the reason why because Americans in the United States, they are waking up to know that the majority of the people that are coming in are not legitimate cases of asylum, they’re economic migrants. So these guys already created a shield and a protection, you know, strategy for them to create a loophole to go around your system and your law to break your immigration law and basically go round it and fly directly by creating refugees in an epicenter, getting out of the Darién. This is supposed to be closed, but they don’t want to close it because of that. The business continues. It is a humanitarian slavery business; weaponize migration to destroy borders, to destroy sovereign nations, and to continue with this because the replacement theory, Ben, and I don’t want to say this, it is not a theory anymore for all you leftist progresses who categorize me and him as a white supremacist, conspiracy theorists, fear mongering, creating hysteria. It is none of that BS. It is a reality. What are you doing? You are not You cannot fool the American people anymore, and you’re trying to do it again.