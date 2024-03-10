Delusional Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock on Biden’s State of the Union: “As I Sat the Other Night and Listened to the President’s Speech, I said to my Colleagues, ‘I Don’t Know if That Was Joe Biden or Joe Louis!'” (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday to discuss Joe Biden and his performance at the State of the Union.

Warnock thought that Biden’s performance during the State of the Union was so great that he thought he was watching boxer Joe Louis.

“As I sat the other night and listened to the president’s speech, I’ll tell you, I said to my colleagues, ‘I don’t know if that was Joe Biden or Joe Louis’ because the man came out fighting,” Warnock said.

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock is delusional: “As I sat the other night and listened to the president’s speech, I said to my colleagues, ‘I don’t know if that was Joe Biden or Joe Lewis!'” pic.twitter.com/MaeZaJquCo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2024

It would seem a bit of a stretch to compare crooked Joe Biden to a legendary boxer.

Biden’s State of the Union was a rambling, angry and divisive rant designed to divide the country further.

A short montage of crooked Joe at the State of the Union

It is evident from Biden’s public appearances that he has very little momentum compared to President Trump.

While President Trump had a massive turnout at his rally on Saturday, Biden’s “rally” had just a handful of people while being heckled by pro-Hamas supporters.

Protesters interrupt Joe Biden’s Speech calling him “Genocide Joe” pic.twitter.com/ZgmUWqjhuP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2024

Compare Biden to Trump.

“Joe Biden should not be shouting angrily at America. America should be shouting angrily at Joe Biden.” — President Trump in Rome, Georgia pic.twitter.com/h2WragWBOL — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 9, 2024

Who is the real Joe Louis?