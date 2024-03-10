Delusional Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock on Biden’s State of the Union: “As I Sat the Other Night and Listened to the President’s Speech, I said to my Colleagues, ‘I Don’t Know if That Was Joe Biden or Joe Louis!'” (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday to discuss Joe Biden and his performance at the State of the Union.

Warnock thought that Biden’s performance during the State of the Union was so great that he thought he was watching boxer Joe Louis.

“As I sat the other night and listened to the president’s speech, I’ll tell you, I said to my colleagues, ‘I don’t know if that was Joe Biden or Joe Louis’ because the man came out fighting,” Warnock said.

Watch:

It would seem a bit of a stretch to compare crooked Joe Biden to a legendary boxer.

Biden’s State of the Union was a rambling, angry and divisive rant designed to divide the country further.

A short montage of crooked Joe at the State of the Union

Watch:

It is evident from Biden’s public appearances that he has very little momentum compared to President Trump.

While President Trump had a massive turnout at his rally on Saturday, Biden’s “rally” had just a handful of people while being heckled by pro-Hamas supporters.

Watch:

Compare Biden to Trump.

Watch:

Who is the real Joe Louis?

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.