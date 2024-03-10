Protestor Interrupts Joe Biden at His Atlanta, GA “Rally” Calling Him “Genocide Joe” (VIDEO)

This has not been a good week for Joe Biden.

After a divisive and rambling State of the Union speech this past week, crooked Joe was heckled by a protester at his “rally” in Atlanta, GA on Saturday.

The turnout was very small for Biden while Trump was holding a massive rally with thousands of patriots in Rome, GA.

Fox News reported:

President Biden was interrupted at an Atlanta rally on Saturday by a pro-Palestinian protester who called him “genocide Joe.” At the Pullman Yards rally in Georgia’s capital city, Biden was quickly interrupted shortly after he began his speech by a screaming protester. “What are you going to do, genocide Joe,” the protester yelled. “Tens of thousands of Palestinians are dead.”

“Look, I don’t resent his passion,” Biden responded.

Protesters interrupt Joe Biden’s Speech calling him “Genocide Joe” pic.twitter.com/ZgmUWqjhuP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2024

What a different setting the Trump rally was on the same day.

“This has been a tremendous week for our movement.” — President Trump in Rome, Georgia pic.twitter.com/GoxSi9dCUJ — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 9, 2024

While President Trump spoke to a huge crowd of Patriots promoting a strong country and stability, crooked Joe Biden was busy apologizing for calling Laken Riley’s alleged murderer an “illegal.”

