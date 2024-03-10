President Trump Rips Joe Biden at Rally in Rome, Georgia: “Joe Biden Should Not be Shouting Angrily at America. America Should be Shouting Angrily at Joe Biden.” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in Rome, Georgia on Saturday in front of another energetic and patriotic crowd.

There was so much love for the 45th President as he entered the arena.

Watch:

President Trump called out Joe Biden for delivering an unhinged, angry speech for the State of the Union.

“Joe Biden should not be shouting angrily at America. America should be shouting angrily at Joe Biden,” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump called out Crooked Joe Biden  after he apologized for calling Laken Riley’s killer an illegal alien.

“Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken’s murderer an illegal he didn’t want to call him an illegal. He said he should have called him an undocumented not an illegal and he wanted to apologize,” Trump said of Biden.

As Trump was explaining Biden’s cowardly apology, the crowd was booing crooked Joe for prioritizing an illegal alien over a murder victim.

Watch:

Crooked Joe Biden also held a “rally” in Georgia on Saturday too. It was mostly an empty gathering. Pathetic.

Trump 2024!

