Colorado’s Radical Democrat Secretary of State Responds to SCOTUS Unanimous Decision to Put Trump Back on CO Ballot (VIDEO)

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Monday reacted to the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to put Trump back on the Colorado ballot.

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled Trump can stay on the Colorado primary 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court said the states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said.

Jena Griswold said Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists from the state’s ballot – TRUMP HAS NEVER BEEN CHARGED WITH ENGAGING IN INSURRECTION.

“I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates. Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot,” Griswold said.

Griswold also ran to Democrat-friendly MSNBC to whine about the Supreme Court’s decision to put Trump back on the ballot.

In December the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to the ruling.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Trump’s ballot eligibility wrapped in early February.

The Supreme Court expressed skepticism as they heard arguments from Colorado lawyer Jason Murray. Even the liberal justices expressed concern.

It was unanimous.

“All nine Members of the Court agree with that result. Our colleagues writing separately further agree with many of the reasons this opinion provides for reaching it,” the Supreme Court’s ruling said.

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump said on Truth Social

Jena Griswold is a radical leftist who sent out tens of thousands of voter registration notices to noncitizens before the 2022 election.

The elections are so secure in Colorado that voting machine passwords ended up on the internet.

Griswold also worked to eliminate voter signature verification to protect dead voters and to put a gag order on future election workers.