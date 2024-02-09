WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks to NRA Members in Harrisburg, PA

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks this evening during the NRA Presidential Forum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

This comes after sweeping victories in the first three Republican primary states, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Yesterday, in the Nevada Republican Primary Caucus, Trump won all 26 of the state’s delegates.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, Trump opponent Nikki Haley lost to literally nobody by a landslide! The “None of These Candidates” option beat Haley by 30 points in the February 6 primary, which Trump did not participate in.

Trump also had a decisive victory in New Hampshire despite thousands of Democrats voting in the Republican Primary for Nikki Haley last month. Earlier last month, Trump destroyed Haley in the Iowa Caucus, and the race was called within minutes after results started coming in.

The presumptive GOP Nominee is expected to speak to NRA members in Harrisburg at 6 pm ET.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: