Trump Speaks to Supporters After Winning New Hampshire Primary: ‘What a Great Victory’ (VIDEO)

The New Hampshire Primary race has been called for Donald Trump. It was a decisive victory despite thousands of Democrats turning out to vote for Nikki Haley.

Trump spoke to supporters after the race was called and took a few shots at Nikki Haley for vowing to stay in the race.

He correctly pointed out that he is polling way out in front in her home state of South Carolina.

The Hill reports:

Trump tears into Haley after New Hampshire victory Former President Trump on Tuesday lambasted Nikki Haley after he defeated her in the New Hampshire primary, pressuring his lone major rival in the GOP nominating contest to suspend her campaign. “I have to tell you it was very interesting because I said ‘Wow what a great victory,’ but then somebody ran up to the stage all dressed up nicely when it was at 7, but now I just walked up and it was at 14,” Trump said, mocking Haley for delivering remarks to supporters after the race was called in his favor. “Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night,” Trump said. Later, he added that he couldn’t let his former United Nations ambassador “get away with bulls–t.” “But I felt I should do this, because I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit,” he said. “You can’t. And when I watched her in the fancy dress… I said what’s she doing? We won. And she did the same thing last week. “

Watch the whole speech below:

On to the next contest.