TOTAL HUMILIATION: Nikki Haley Loses to “NONE OF THESE CANDIDATES” in Nevada Primary by a Landslide — President Trump Responds

Perhaps the most embarrassing moment of Nikki Haley’s entire political career occurred Tuesday night in the Nevada Primary, and President Trump was not even on the ballot.

While the Nevada Primary was essentially a beauty contest with no actual delegates at stake, it offered Haley an opportunity to claim a “win.” She was the lone “major” candidate on the ballot.

The only other people on the ballot were long-departed candidates such as Mike Pence and Tim Scott. Voters also could select “None of These Candidates.”

Haley ended up getting destroyed anyway. It turns out Nevada GOP voters prefer nobody over Haley in a landslide.

LOOK:

Trump issued a brutal and humorous response on Truth Social upon learning the news of Haley’s epic humiliation.

A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to “None of These Candidates.” Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!

Trump will compete in the Nevada Caucuses on Thursday, with 26 delegates at stake. He is assured of capturing them all.

The competing Republican ballots are the result of a conflict between the state Republican Party (which preferred the caucus) and a 2021 state law that mandates a primary must be held, as Reuters notes.

Haley will not be on the caucus ballot so future embarrassment will have to wait until the South Carolina Primary on February 24.