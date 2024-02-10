Victor Reacts: Are They Going to Replace Joe Biden?

Are they really going to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee?

As covered by the Gateway Pundit,

An explosive report claims that multiple Democrats are considering dumping Old Joe Biden after a damaging DOJ report concluded that he is “an elderly man with a poor memory” and “diminished faculties.” As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously revealed, Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded that Biden “willfully retained” classified information but declined to charge him. But the Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Translation: Biden is not guilty because he is suffering from dementia and has no clue what he is doing. Biden then raised more alarms at a press conference when he called Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the “President of Mexico” and blew up at a reporter who questioned his mental acuity.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that there is a movement within the Democratic party to remove Joe Biden as their nominee:

Democrat insiders say it is now ‘panic time’ after a blockbuster Justice Department report concluded Joe Biden has ‘diminished faculties’ and is an ‘elderly man with a poor memory’. Increasingly, behind the scenes, a nuclear option is being considered to remove the 81-year-old president as the Democrat nominee at the party’s convention in Chicago in August.

Possible names that have been thrown out to replace him include Gavin Newsome, Gretchen Whitmer, and Michelle Obama, with no mention of Kamala Harris.

Are they actually going to remove Joe Biden? What do you think will happen?