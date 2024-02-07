Thousands Fill Dublin Streets in Protest Against Migrant Invasion (Video)

Thousands filled the streets in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday in a protest against the migrant invasion plaguing the island nation.

Protesters carried Irish flags and signs and banners with slogans such as “Ireland is full” and “Irish Lives Matter.”

The phrase “Irish Lives Matter” has come under fire by leftist globalists as “hate speech”

Ireland’s “Media Minister,” Catherine Martin, has called on the public to report any hate speech online for potential prosecution under new speech laws.

Despite the massive protest, the Irish media has tried to downplay the number of Irish citizens fed up with what is happening to their country.

The Dublin protest received International coverage both in Europe and America.The Irish media including @RTE continue to lie about the numbers who attended.They are a scandal ridden organisation who have lost the trust of the public. #Irishfreedom will end the TV licence fee. pic.twitter.com/wuZoZz1rP4 — Irish Freedom Party (@IrexitFreedom) February 6, 2024

Irish journalist Niall Boylan wrote on X, “It’s quite disappointing that most of the media have chosen to ignore the protest against the government’s immigration policy in Dublin yesterday. Those that did report on it played down the numbers and ensured it was portrayed in a very negative light. Remeber this is a policy that more than three quarters of the population disagree with (Red C Poll). I have no doubt there were negative elements within both protests, but the vast majority are just concerned and frustrated citizens who feel voiceless. You would have expected at least some media to applaud so many people turning out in solidarity to object to a government policy that the majority of Irish people agree has been reckless. The media in Ireland have lost their way completely and are playing to the government’s tune and most hang their heads in shame. With the exception of Gript and a small number of journalists, it seems the people who are voiceless are on their own. Well done to the thousands of people who peacefully protested in Dublin and exercised their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.”

It’s quite disappointing that most of the media have chosen to ignore the protest against the government’s immigration policy in Dublin yesterday. Those that did report on it played down the numbers and ensured it was portrayed in a very negative light. Remeber this is a policy… pic.twitter.com/663Ek9pWTI — Niall Boylan (@Niall_Boylan) February 6, 2024

Thousands of Irish natives are in Dublin to protest against mass immigration. The media did NOT want us to see this. pic.twitter.com/WSvjZFXj9k — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2024

The Irish are out in numbers today on the streets of Dublin protesting mass immigration. https://t.co/AO7vO3kGLN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 5, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported on the stabbing of five people, including children, in November in Dublin by an Algerian migrant and the protests that erupted in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, over plans to bring 50 male migrants to the small town.