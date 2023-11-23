JUST IN: Multiple People, Including Children, Stabbed Near School in Dublin, Ireland – Suspect Apprehended

Multiple people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

Bystanders were intervened, saying at least one child was injured with possible stab wounds. It appears the suspect may have also been stabbed and went to the hospital as well.

An eyewitness told Reuters, “I saw a child on the ground, a little girl.”

“There was complete and utter pandemonium, women wailing, men screaming and crying,” she told Reuters.

Police and paramedics were on scene. The motive for the attack has not been released as police are still investigating the crime.

Irish Times reported:

A major security incident left several people, including at least three children, with injuries in Dublin’s north inner city. A person of interest has been identified and a large knife has been seized at the scene on Parnell Square East. Gardaí have sealed off the scene. The Irish Times understands at least three children have suffered suspected stab wounds, though some sources said that number may rise as more information is confirmed. The chief suspect for the knife attack has been detained and had sustained wounds believed to be self-inflicted. Early indications suggest a man tried to attack a number of young people, including children, and that passers-by intervened. However, children, in addition to a passer-by and a man restrained at the scene have been hospitalised with injuries, including stab injuries.

The children that were attacked were as young as 5 to 6 years old. A female victim in her 30s is also being treated at the hospital.

There are unconfirmed reports that the stabber was a man of ‘foreign descent.’

#BREAKING: Reports of multiple children stabbed in Dublin. Eyewitnesses claim a “man of foreign descent” went on a stabbing spree injuring at least 3. pic.twitter.com/4phhsGsqDC — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 23, 2023

Watch:

BREAKING: At least three children have been injured in what is described as a suspected stabbing incident near a school in central Dublin. Gardai are releasing no further information at present. pic.twitter.com/RGYXUg9PI5 — gript (@griptmedia) November 23, 2023

This is a developing story.