Ireland’s “Media Minister” Catherine Martin called on the public to report on any hate speech online for potential prosecution under their new speech laws.

Martin spoke to political leaders on Wednesday following a horrific stabbing in Dublin last Thursday. An Algerian migrant stabbed five people including three children in a vicious attack on innocent civilians. The political leaders this week are now targeting the angry rioters and not the untenable migrant situation in the country.

Anyone who speaks poorly about migrants stabbing children will likely face repercussions.

Minister Catherine Martin: The government is addressing the extremist content online like hate speech and incitement to violence and Coimisiún na Meán is Ireland’s new online safety and media regulator and will also be joint regulator along with the European Commission for the EU Digital Services Act. My department has ongoing engagement with Coimisiún, and I, having met them two weeks ago met with them again yesterday for an update on last week’s events, and they informed me that they had engaged immediately with the large platforms and with the Gardi and the European Commission, and that the platforms had activated their instant response plans and their engagement is continuing. On Coimisiún is calling for those who see hate speech or other illegal content online to report it to the platforms or to unguard the Shia Khana. This is important, but even more so important next year, because once On Coimisiún is fully operational next year, people will be able to report to them directly if they think a platform has ignored or wrongly rejected their complaint. And these reports can then be used by Coimisiún na Meán to decide where to focus their oversight and investigations and ultimately their enforcement action. Finally, On Coimisiún’s first online safety code, as provided for under the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act, will be adopted in early 2024. A draft code will be published very shortly for stakeholder consultation, and this will hold the video sharing platforms accountable for how they protect their users online and will deal with extremist content like hate speech and incitement to violence. This is a new era in which the regulators and the people they serve will be empowered to make the online world safer for all.

Of course, Catherine takes herself and her work very seriously. So did Stalin.

This less than exceptional minister is deciding what is misinformation and hate speech in Ireland.

The first rule is – don’t hate on the violent migrants.

Via DiscloseTV.

"The question is not relevant": Ireland's Media Minister Catherine Martin says that the question "What is a woman?" is "not relevant" to an upcoming referendum on the role of women in society. Question by @Ben_Scallan.#gript pic.twitter.com/wiG4L2bxba — gript (@griptmedia) August 29, 2023

This is a very unimpressive woman.