Protests in Co Mayo, Ireland Over Plans to House 50 Male Migrants in Local Hotel

Protests erupted over the weekend in the town of Ballinrobe in Co Mayo, Ireland, over plans to bring 50 male migrants to the small town to be housed at the JJ Gannons Hotel.

The Journal reports:

On Thursday afternoon the Department of Integration sent a briefing to politicians informing them that from 8 January 50 hotel beds would be provided to men seeking international protection. The briefing said that a contract had been offered to the department for a period of one year. The briefing explained that there is currently a whole of Government emergency response to the influx of asylum seekers into Ireland. “Given the scale and urgency of the operation to source accommodation for new arrivals… there has been a requirement to act at pace, with developments often happening at very short notice,” it stated. The briefing said that the Department is working to improve how it sources accommodation for those fleeing war and seeking protection, and to improve how it communicates with local communities where people are placed.

Fine Gael representative Michael Burke shared news on social media that after the protests, the owner of the hotel has now withdrawn the lease.

The town came together to protest the move with the social media page ‘Ballinrobe Says No’, created to garner support.

A live-streamed video of the protest showed a local business owner addressing the crowd and sharing the concern that the community was only given two days’ notice of the impending migrant arrival.

“Unfortunately, we are going to have to stand here and stay here, and not allow this to happen,” she shared.

“If this happens, my daughter will not walk down this street, and I won’t walk down this street. Where are we all going to go if these 50 people, without documentation likely, are hovering here, where we are standing now.”

“They will be here Monday morning unless we all stay here, stand here, and do something about it.”

