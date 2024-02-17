Texas National Guard Soldier Holds the Line, Physically Pushes Illegals Back Toward Mexico (VIDEO)

The Texas National Guard in El Paso held the line and physically repelled illegal aliens crossing over the border.

Footage posted to X showed a Texas National Guard soldier physically pushing illegals back toward Mexico on Friday.

Watch #TexasNationalGuard Defending Texas Territory @BorderWarsUSA God Bless this young man and all the other ones out there holding the line. Filmed earlier today in #ElPaso #Texas : Univision 26 Instagram pic.twitter.com/PjZGpUa8xX — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) February 16, 2024

With a standoff between Texas and the Biden regime, Governor Greg Abbott has taken measures to secure the border. TGP reported last month that 25 States have joined in support of the Governor’s decision to protect its own border.

Operation Lone Star, launched in 2021, has been proven effective.

Earlier this month it was reported that illegal crossings in Eagle Pass were down 76 percent since Governor Abbott locked it down.

According to the CBP, December 2023 saw over 71,000 apprehensions and by January the numbers dropped to just over 16,700. In one month, that is a 76 percent decrease.

NEW: More data on how significant the drop in illegal crossings in Texas’ Del Rio sector (Eagle Pass) has been since TX locked it down and MX increased their enforcement.

Per CBP sources:

71,048 apprehensions in December.

16,709 apprehensions in January.

76% decrease in 1 month. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 1, 2024

Governor Abbott seized the property at Shelby Park in January in an effort to stop the flow of illegals.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling on razor wire at the southern border.

“The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America. The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty.” Ken Paxton said last month.

After the US Supreme Court ruled in the Biden regime’s favor to cut and remove razor wire, Texas responded by installing more.

NEW—The Texas National Guard responds to the Supreme Court’s order to remove the razor wire in Eagle Pass by installing even more. Governor Abbott has said “Texas will not back down” as it defends its border. HOLD THE LINE TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/gEDsuZbS7B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2024

Over 11 million illegals have entered the US under Biden’s open border policies.