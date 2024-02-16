Special Counsel Robert Hur to Publicly Testify About Biden Stolen Classified Docs Probe as Damaging Leaks Reveal Biden Lied About Interview



Robert Hur

Special Counsel Robert Hur will testify publicly on March 12 about his investigation into Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents as damaging leaks reveal Biden lied about his interview with Hur.

“A source with direct knowledge told Fox News Digital Hur will testify on March 12 in a public hearing on his findings following months of investigating President Biden’s improper handling of classified records.” Fox News reported.

Joe Biden lied about Robert Hur raising the issue about his dead son Beau, according to a damaging leak to NBC News.

Special Counsel Robert Hur last week released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers. The documents were easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.







Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Joe Biden attacked Robert Hur during last week’s impromptu presser.

“There is even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden told reporters in an impromptu White House press conference. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

It was all a lie. This never happened!

Biden raised the issue with his dead son Beau and he could not correctly recall which year he passed away, according to a leak to NBC News.

Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

NBC News reported:

President Joe Biden lashed out at Robert Hur last week over one particular line in the special counsel's report on his handling of classified documents: that Biden "did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died." "How in the hell dare he raise that?" Biden told reporters in an impromptu White House press conference. "Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn't any of their damn business." But Hur never asked that question, according to two people familiar with Hur's five-hour interview with the president over two days last October. It was the president, not Hur or his team, who first introduced Beau Biden's death, they said. Biden raised his son's death after being asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, the sources said, when a ghost writer was helping him write a memoir about losing Beau to brain cancer in 2015. Investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghost writer he had found "classified stuff" in that home, the report says. Biden began trying to recall that period by discussing what else was happening in his life, and it was at that point in the interview that he appeared confused about when Beau died, the sources said. Biden got the date — May 30 — correct, but not the year.

Jill Biden also attacked Robert Hur in a shameful statement invoking Beau’s name.

Additionally, the Biden campaign sent out a fundraising email attempting to cash in on the Beau Biden lie.

Biden has no shame!