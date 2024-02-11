Jill Biden Lashes Out at Special Counsel Robert Hur in Shameful Statement

Jill Biden lashed out at Special Counsel Robert Hur after he released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers. The documents were easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” according to Hur’s report which was reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Jill Biden released a shameful statement attacking Robert Hur.

“I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe’s wife, but as Beau’s mother,” Jill Biden said.

Jill Biden is an elder abuser who knows her husband is not able to carry out his duties as president. She is also not Beau Biden’s mother.

Joe Biden routinely lies about his son Beau’s death to garner sympathy. Beau Biden died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015, yet Joe Biden repeatedly claims he died in Iraq.

“Joe is 81, that’s true, but he’s 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day,” Jill absurdly claimed.

.@FLOTUS (via campaign) weighs in on Hur report: “I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe’s wife, but as Beau’s mother.” “Joe is 81, that’s true, but he’s 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day.” pic.twitter.com/xw2Pk8qFxl — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 11, 2024

Joe Biden reportedly threw a tantrum during a private meeting with Democrats after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report criticized him for his poor memory.