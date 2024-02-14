RINO Senator John Cornyn Gets Destroyed After He Smears Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for Daring to Criticize His Vote for America-Last Ukraine Aid Bill

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, the Senate Tuesday morning passed a massive $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with no border funding while almost all Americans were sound asleep.

TGP previously noted the package includes a whopping $60 Billion for Ukraine and $14 Billion for Israel. The other money goes toward “humanitarian” assistance for Gaza and the West Bank, along with deterring Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, including defending Taiwan.

The final vote was 70-29 with 22 GOP sellouts voting to put our nation last. One of the more notorious sellouts was Mitch McConnell’s sidekick, Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Following the vote, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton blasted Cornyn on X for his inexcusable vote to send valuable American taxpayer dollars to foreign sinkholes.

This is a question all Texans should be asking. Unbelievable that @JohnCornyn would stay up all night to defend other countries borders, but not America.

After noticing Paxton’s criticism, Cronyn unleashed a series of smears. He accused Paxton of pushing Russian propaganda and took multiple shots at his legal issues, which rogue Democrat/RINO forces have brought forth.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Paxton has been one of the foremost advocates for election integrity across America and a nightmare for the Uniparty. He is still standing strong even after surviving an impeachment effort by the Texas State Legislature.

Conservatives on social media overwhelmingly sided with Paxton and destroyed Cornyn for his nasty remarks.

Any primary challenge to Cornyn will have to wait until 2026. With any luck, he will decide to bail like many establishment RINOS before him and not seek reelection.

