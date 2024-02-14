RINO Senator John Cornyn Gets Destroyed After He Smears Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for Daring to Criticize His Vote for America-Last Ukraine Aid Bill

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, the Senate Tuesday morning passed a massive $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with no border funding while almost all Americans were sound asleep.

TGP previously noted the package includes a whopping $60 Billion for Ukraine and $14 Billion for Israel. The other money goes toward “humanitarian” assistance for Gaza and the West Bank, along with deterring Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, including defending Taiwan.

The final vote was 70-29 with 22 GOP sellouts voting to put our nation last. One of the more notorious sellouts was Mitch McConnell’s sidekick, Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Following the vote, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton blasted Cornyn on X for his inexcusable vote to send valuable American taxpayer dollars to foreign sinkholes.

This is a question all Texans should be asking. Unbelievable that @JohnCornyn would stay up all night to defend other countries borders, but not America. https://t.co/6w0QKcrMv9 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 13, 2024

After noticing Paxton’s criticism, Cronyn unleashed a series of smears. He accused Paxton of pushing Russian propaganda and took multiple shots at his legal issues, which rogue Democrat/RINO forces have brought forth.

Ken, your criminal defense lawyers are calling to suggest you spend less time pushing Russian propaganda and more time defending longstanding felony charges against you in Houston, as well as ongoing federal grand jury proceedings in San Antonio that will probably result in… https://t.co/6dfvvqJSfV — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 13, 2024

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Paxton has been one of the foremost advocates for election integrity across America and a nightmare for the Uniparty. He is still standing strong even after surviving an impeachment effort by the Texas State Legislature.

Conservatives on social media overwhelmingly sided with Paxton and destroyed Cornyn for his nasty remarks.

You’re a pathetic neocon POS traitor to this country. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 13, 2024

Who’s feeding you talking points? They suck. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 13, 2024

This tweet is a clear admission that you use the phrase “Russian propaganda” alongside lawfare to silence your political critics. I have a four-letter word for people like you. Can you guess what it is? — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 13, 2024

Fuck you John. Paxton is a Texas hero. Just stay in DC pussy boy. We don’t want you in Texas. — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) February 13, 2024

You aren’t worthy of licking @KenPaxtonTX boots. You have betrayed the people of the Great State of Texas. Don’t think there won’t be a reckoning. There will be. — Kelly (@SunshineSass2) February 13, 2024

You really do hate the country that pays you, don’t you? Obviously you support the lawfare we’re seeing destroy our justice system. resign. — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) February 13, 2024

Your POS and I’m ashamed you even represent Tx! You are so out of touch with Texas Values, please relocate states! You seem to like Blue! — Rhonda Arquette (@Gigi_Tx6) February 13, 2024

In which Red-Flag @JohnCornyn cannot defend his record so he uses discredited talking points to attack @KenPaxtonTX. I dare say Mr. Paxton has done more as @TXAG to secure the U.S.-Mexico border than Cornyn and his swampy pals in the Senate ever will. — Michael Quinn Sullivan (@MQSullivan) February 13, 2024

Any primary challenge to Cornyn will have to wait until 2026. With any luck, he will decide to bail like many establishment RINOS before him and not seek reelection.