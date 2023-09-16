BREAKING: Senators Acquit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on All 16 Articles of Impeachment – PAXTON CLEARED ON ALL CHARGES

*KEN PAXTON CLEARED ON ALL CHARGES*

Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment.

Texas RINOs, including Bush and Rove allies, wanted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gone so they made up some accusations against him without evidence in an attempt to impeach him.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate opened the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which could result in his removal from office.

The Republican-led Texas House in May impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

The Senate voted to hear evidence on 16 of the 20 articles of impeachment. Ken Paxton would have been removed from office if he had been convicted on only one charge.

Paxton was placed on administrative leave until the result of the Senate trial.

Texas Senators on Saturday acquitted Paxton on 16 of the 16 articles of impeachment so far.

CBS reported:

UPDATE 12:42 P.M.: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted of impeachment article 19, 14 yays to 16 nays.

UPDATE 12:36 P.M.: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted of impeachment article 18, 14 to 16.

UPDATE 12:30 P.M.: Paxton acquitted on article 17 of impeachment.

UPDATE 12:24 P.M.: Paxton acquitted on article 16 of impeachment, 14 yays to 16 nays.

UPDATE 12:18 P.M. Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted of impeachment article 15. Articles 11-14 held in abeyance, not considered yet. May be dismissed by Senators.

UPDATE 12:13 P.M.: Paxton acquitted on article 10 of impeachment, with a 14-16 vote.

UPDATE 12:07 P.M.: Paxton acquitted on article 9 of impeachment, 12 yays to 18 nays.

UPDATE 12:01 P.M. Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted of impeachment article 8, 8-22.

UPDATE 11:55 A.M.: Paxton acquitted on article 7 of impeachment, with a 14-16 vote.

UPDATE 11:50 A.M.: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted of impeachment article 6, 14-16.

UPDATE 11:40 A.M. Paxton acquitted on article 5 of impeachment, with a 13-17 vote.

UPDATE 11:37 A.M.: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted of impeachment article 4, 2 – 28.

UPDATE 11:31 A.M.: Paxton acquitted on article 3 of impeachment, 14 yays to 16 nays.

UPDATE 11:27 A.M.: Paxton acquitted on article 2 of impeachment, 14 yays to 16 nays.

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.