President Trump Lays Out Criteria for Vice Presidential Pick During Interview with Maria Bartiromo and Floats Two Potential Candidates (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump joined Maria Bartiromo for an interview that played on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today.

The interview covered a variety of subjects, including his concerns over a terrorist attack and changes to the RNC.

But the subject garnering the most prominent interest is Trump’s running mate. After prodding from Bartiromo, he touched on the criteria he is looking for in a vice-presidential candidate and teased a potential two-person shortlist. Notice how much he mentions how one candidate in particular fights for him.

Trump further revealed that it would be a “while” before he makes the official announcement. He additionally denied ever reaching out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WATCH (conversation on VP begins at 5:11):

Relevant transcript:

Bartiromo: Mr. President, when will you be announcing who your VP is? Trump: Not for a while. We have so many great people in the Republican Party. Bartiromo: What criteria are you using to identify who your running mate is? Trump: Always it’s got to be one thing: It’s got to be who is going to be a good president… it’s got to be number one. Bartiromo: Who is (going to be) your running mate? Trump: I have a lot of good people. We have a lot of really good people. (crosstalk) Trump: You know, I called Tim Scott, and I told him you’re a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself. When I watched Tim, he was fine, he was good, but he was very low-key…I watched him in the last week standing up for me, fighting for me. And I said: you are a much better person for me than you are for yourself. He’s been a real tiger. He’s been incredible. Kristi Noem has been incredible fighting for me. She said: I would never run against him because I can’t beat him. That was a very nice thing to say. Bartiromo: What about this story that your team reached out to RFK Jr.? Trump: Never happened. That was a false story.

The name-dropping of Scott and Noem should not come as a surprise because they have long been speculated as potential running mates for Trump. What is intriguing is the amount of time Trump spent praising Scott throughout the interview, particularly Scott’s staunch defense of him.

Could Trump have already made his pick?