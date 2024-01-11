President Trump Says He’s Already Picked His VP (VIDEO)

President Trump, during his town hall on FOX News, shared that he has already decided who he will pick for his next Vice President.

The topic was brought up when FOX News’s Town Hall moderator Martha MacCallum asked Trump, “If you are the nominee, who would be in the running for Vice President?”

Trump responded, “I can’t tell you that, really.”

The 45th President continued “I know who it’s gonna be. We’ll do another show sometime.”

It’s pretty clear it won’t be spineless turncoat Mike Pence.

WATCH:

TRUMP ON HIS VP PICK: “I can’t tell you that… I mean I know who it’s going to be” pic.twitter.com/yYu6pDGKCn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024

Per Fox News:

Former President Donald Trump said during an Iowa Town Hall event on Fox News Wednesday night that he knows who he will choose as his running mate. “I can’t tell you that really, I mean, I know who it’s going to be,” Trump said when he was asked who his running mate will be in 2024. “We’ll do another show sometime,” Trump said when pushed by host Martha MacCallum to “give us a hint.”

Martha MacCallum followed Trump’s response by asking him “What about any of the people who you’ve run against? Would you be open to mending fences with any of them?”

Trump responded, “Oh, sure. I will, I will.”