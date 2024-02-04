Maria Bartiromo After Speaking with President Trump: “I Think There Will Be Major Changes Made in the Republican National Committee Very Soon” (Video)

by

Maria Bartiromo joined FOX and Friends Weekend on Sunday morning to tease her interview with President Donald Trump that will air later this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

During her segment Maria teased what was coming up in her interview with President Trump.

Then Maria Bartiromo added this out of the blue, “He’s expecting to lock up this nomination really quickly and I think that there will be changes made in the Republican National Committee very soon. I think that is about to happen and Republicans will get behind President Trump.”

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.

Recently, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has come under fire for failing miserably as party chair including fundraising for the party. There have been numerous calls for McDaniel to step down in recent weeks.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.