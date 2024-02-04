President Trump with Maria Bartiromo: “I Believe We’re Going to Have a Terrorist Attack – 100%” (VIDEO)

by

President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo for an interview that played on Sunday Morning Futures this weekend.

President Trump slammed Joe Biden and called him a Manchurian candidate who is not calling the shots in the administration.

President Trump: “And I believe we’re going to have a terrorist attack. 100%. 100%. During my term, I had no terrorist attacks. You know that, right? I had all sorts of bans on people from certain countries. I had bans all over the place. We had no attack. I had nothing…

…Obviously, I’m not looking to hurt China. I want to get along with China. I think it’s great. But they’ve really taken advantage of our country and we turned it around. We put big tariffs on steel. I saved the steel companies and now Japan is buying us steel. Us steel. You know what a name that is? That’s the most important name. 50 years ago, there was no company like us steel. Now that Japan is buying it, I don’t think I’d let that deal go through, by the way.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.