Meet the Experienced Democrat Operative the Biden Regime Placed In Fani Willis’s Office to Target President Trump – Operative Is Reportedly the “Brainchild” Behind the Collusion

The Biden regime’s collusion with corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis runs even deeper than believed, with an experienced Democrat operative reportedly serving as the “brainchild” behind it.

Breitbart News today uncovered explosive information that the Regime planted the operative inside Willis’s office to target President Donald Trump.

Sources told Breitbart News that the Regime planting the operative presents a “strong argument” that they have interfered in the 2024 presidential election.

Breitbart reports the operative in question is Jeff DiSantis, who serves as the county’s Deputy District Attorney and has far more extensive professional experience than your usual county employee.

For example, DiSantis worked on Willis’s 2020 campaign and was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia with extensive knowledge of campaign finance law. He also served as the Deputy Director of Compliance for the DNC.

Here is more from DiSantis’s official campaign bio, which illustrates the breadth of his experience in Democrat politics:

Jeff has also worked for candidates in 30 states running for a variety of offices, including President of the United States, United States Senator, Governor, United States Representative, Attorney General, District Attorney, and Mayor, as well as for a national political party committee. He has served as a campaign manager, media consultant, pollster, press spokesman, research director, and policy advisor.

Sources told Breitbart that DiSantis is the “brainchild” behind the collusion:

DiSantis did this. He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her (Willis) off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House. DiSantis is the one pulling the strings on this whole thing. Everybody heard Fani testify. It’s no secret that she’s not smart. That is how she sounds and acts every day of the week.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported Willis received two letters from Joe Biden’s White House Counsel amid its Trump witch hunt, providing incontrovertible evidence that the Regime coordinated with her office.

In August, she hit Trump and 18 others with garbage RICO and conspiracy charges for challenging the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Willis then visited the White House just DAYS after the Georgia grand jury recommended indictments, perhaps to receive further instructions from Regime officials.

Given Biden’s awful poll numbers, his most straightforward path to “victory” in November is seeing Trump convicted and thrown in jail. The lengths he and his handlers are going to disqualify Trump rivals similar efforts by third-world dictators to shove their opponents aside.