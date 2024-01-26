SMOKING GUN: Fani Willis’ DA Office Received 2 Letters From Biden White House Counsel Amid Trump Witch Hunt (VIDEO)

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office on Thursday admitted it received two letters from Joe Biden’s White House Counsel amid its Trump witch hunt.

This is clear evidence that Joe Biden’s White House is coordinating with Fani Willis’s office.

The admission was made during a hearing for former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark.

Jeffrey Clark served as the Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General under Trump and was under consideration to be Trump’s Attorney General.

In August Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Fani Willis criminalized the First Amendment and brave state lawmakers did their best to fight back and oust her from office.

Jeffrey Clark was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on two counts: 1 (RICO) and 22 (Criminal Attempt to Commit False Statements and Writings).



Jeffrey Clark

During a hearing for Jeffrey Clark on Thursday, the Fulton County DA’s office admitted it received two letters from Biden’s White House Counsel.

“We did get a letter from the White House counsel’s office, your honor,” Fulton County prosecutor Alex Bernick said. “It was about logistics and procedures…”

Under further questioning Bernick admitted the DA’s office actually received two letters from Biden’s White House Counsel.

According to legal reporter Julie Kelly, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wants both letters filed under seal for en camera (private) review in his chambers.

“As indicated I’ll take a second pass as to how these two issues fit into Brady,” Judge McAfee said referring to a law requiring the government to hand over exculpatory evidence.

“And on the second issue we’ll start with an in camera review,” McAfee said adding he wants to privately review the letters in his chambers. “If you can have that to me, if you can compile it, and I will review it, and I will issue an order accordingly.”

Judge McAffee pointed out that Jeffrey Clark can use the White House correspondence as part of selective prosecution defense.

“You would agree that a selective prosecution is a viable claim? There are a lot of hurdles. They haven’t cleared any of them,” Judge McAfee said to Bernick.

“I would agree it’s a viable defense,” Bernick replied.

WATCH:

NEW: During a hearing today for Jeff Clark in Fani Willis’ RICO case, DA office admitted it received 2 letters from Biden White House counsel. Judge wants both letters filed under seal for en camera review in his chambers. pic.twitter.com/blm1hZM374 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 25, 2024

Recall, that Jeffrey Clark was also raided by the FBI in 2022.

After the FBI raided Jeffrey Clark’s home, left-wing media attacked him for being a ‘promoter of The Gateway Pundit.’

In August 2022, Jeffrey Clark appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox to talk about the FBI raid on his Northern Virginia home. Clark said the agents made him go outside in his pajamas while they searched his house. Clark said twelve FBI agents, two Fairfax County police officers and an ‘electronic sniffer dog’ searched his house for over three hours. All his electronic devices were seized.

WATCH:

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan last summer launched an investigation into whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials during her years-long probe into Trump and his associates.

“Ms. Willis’s indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated,” Jim Jordan wrote.

Willis began her investigation into Trump in February 2021 yet she waited until the 2024 election season was in full swing to charge the former president and current leading GOP candidate.

She originally set Trump’s trial date for March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and a week before the Georgia presidential primary.

“The timing of this prosecution reinforces concerns about your motivation. In February 2021, news outlets reported that you directed your office to open an investigation into President Trump. Indeed, sometime on or around February 11, 2021, your office purportedly sent a letter to several Republican officials in Georgia, requesting that they preserve documents relating to a “matter . . . of high priority” that your office was investigating. Yet, you did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing,” Jordan wrote in the letter obtained by The Gateway Pundit.