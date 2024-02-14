SHOCK REPORT: DHS Secretary Mayorkas PERSONALLY Declined Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s Request for Secret Service Protection

In March 2023, Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced on Twitter that the Biden Administration had still not provided his campaign with Secret Service protection. Robert says after several requests they had received no response after 88 days!

This was shocking and unconscionable. Robert’s father Bobby Kennedy and uncle John F. Kennedy were both assassinated when he was a child.

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 28, 2023

Since his first request, Robert Kennedy, Jr. has been denied Secret Service protection by the Biden administration at least three times.

Even after an intruder broke into his home, Robert Kennedy, Jr. was denied Secret Service protection.

Even after an armed man with a US Marshal’s badge and phony federal ID was arrested at one of his rallies, the Biden Administration denied Robert with Secret Service protection.

On Monday Judicial Watch released evidence through a FOIA request that DHS Secretary Mayorkas personally declined Robert Kennedy, Jr. with Secret Service protection.

Apparently, when Alejandro Mayorkas is not busy flooding the US with millions of illegal aliens, he’s busy making sure Robert Kennedy is unprotected on the campaign trail.

Judicial Watch released their report on Monday before the House vote to impeach Mayorkas.

Judicial Watch announced today it received 99 pages of Secret Service records from the Department of Homeland Security in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that show Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas personally declined presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request for Secret Service protection.

Judicial Watch received the records through a September 26, 2023, lawsuit that was filed after the Department of Homeland Security failed to respond to a July 31, 2023, FOIA request for senior department officials’ communications regarding the provision of Secret Service protection for Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:23-cv-02846)).

The newly obtained records include a July 21, 2023, two-sentence letter sent by Mayorkas to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, advising her:

On May 26, 2023, Candidate for President Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. submitted a request to the Department of Homeland Security for United States Secret Service protection. In accordance with the authority set forth in Title 18, United States Code, Section 3056(a)(7), and in consultation with the Candidate Protection Advisory Committee, I decline to identify Candidate Kennedy for United States Secret Service protection at this time.

The US House impeached Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday night.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Robert Kennedy, Jr. for comment.