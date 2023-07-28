Breaking: Biden Administration Refuses to Provide Robert Kennedy, Jr. with Secret Service Protection Despite His Standing in Race and Family History

Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced Friday on Twitter that the Biden Administration has still not provided his campaign with Secret Service protection. Robert says after several requests they have received no response after 88 days!

This is unconscionable.

Robert Kennedy, Jr.: Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me.

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.”

Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 28, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy spoke to The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft about his father and uncle’s assassinations during our recent interview.

Robert knows first hand about the dangers of being a public figure.