Breaking: Biden Administration Refuses to Provide Robert Kennedy, Jr. with Secret Service Protection Despite His Standing in Race and Family History

by
Robert Kennedy Jr. announces his run for US president in April 2023.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced Friday on Twitter that the Biden Administration has still not provided his campaign with Secret Service protection. Robert says after several requests they have received no response after 88 days!

This is unconscionable.

Robert Kennedy, Jr.: Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me.

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.”
Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

President John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy his Attorney General

Robert F. Kennedy spoke to The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft about his father and uncle’s assassinations during our recent interview.

Robert knows first hand about the dangers of being a public figure.

The Gateway Pundit Interviews Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – Who TELLS ALL on CIA, His Father’s Assassination, and JFK’s Assassination in Historic Interview (VIDEO)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

