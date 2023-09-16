Armed Man With US Marshal’s Badge and Federal ID Arrested at Robert F. Kennedy Jr Appearance in Los Angeles After Trying to Infiltrate Security

An armed man who was wearing a U.S. Marshal’s badge and carrying federal ID who claimed to be part of the security detail for Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was arrested Friday afternoon at an appearance in Los Angeles by Kennedy. No shots were fired in the incident.

The arrest was first reported by Breitbart News and later confirmed on X-Twitter by Kennedy who noted he is still being denied Secret Service protection by Joe Biden. Kennedy’s father Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-NY) and uncle President John F. Kennedy were both shot and killed by assassins in Los Angeles in 1968 and in Dallas in 1963, respectively. Kennedy has voiced concerns this year that his father and uncle were killed by elements of the U.S. government.

Kennedy posted a photo of the man who was arrested:

“I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response. “I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”

EXCLUSIVE: Armed Man Arrested at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Event in L.A.https://t.co/5z4Vr64mrW — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 16, 2023

Excerpt from the Breitbart report:

According to sources, the man arrived at the event and claimed to be employed by the organizers. Campaign security officials, however, did not recognize him, and detained him until police arrived. The man was found to be carrying a handgun and ammunition. He will likely face charges of impersonating a police officer or federal agent, and possibly unlawful possession of firearms, according to Breitbart News sources.

The Epoch Times also claimed an exclusive on the story (excerpt):