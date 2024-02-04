Joe Biden and Embattled Son Hunter Spotted at Celebrity Hot Spot The Ivy in Los Angeles

Joe Biden and his embattled son Hunter made a ‘surprise’ visit to celebrity hotspot The Ivy in Beverly Hills, California.

Biden arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and took his son Hunter to a late lunch at The Ivy for his 54th birthday.

Dr. Jill and Hunter’s son Beau also joined Joe Biden at The Ivy.



The Daily Mail reported:

President Joe Biden embraced his son Hunter after the men exited The Ivy restaurant in Beverly Hills, where they were celebrating Hunter’s 54th birthday. First lady Jill Biden had joined them at the restaurant but did not leave with them. Hunter’s young son Beau, 3, came out with his father and grandfather. President Biden bent down to give his grandson a kiss. The first couple was in town for campaign events and made the unscheduled stop at the popular celebrity brunch location. On Saturday, which was the late Beau Biden’s birthday, Joe and Jill Biden visited his grave in Wilmington, Del., before departing for the West Coast.

Hunter Biden is a free man having lunch at celebrity hotspots after defying a congressional subpoena, while former Trump aide Dr. Peter Navarro was sentenced to 4 months in prison for doing the same thing.

Congressional Republicans previously subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter defied the subpoena and said he would only testify “at a public hearing” so lawmakers held a hearing in advance of the vote to hold him in contempt.

Last month Hunter made a shock appearance on Capitol Hill as lawmakers convened a hearing in advance of the vote to hold the first son in contempt. Later that day Republicans voted to approve a contempt resolution.