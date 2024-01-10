UNTOUCHABLE: Hunter Biden Sits in Hearing Room on Capitol Hill – Openly Mocking Republicans (VIDEO)

Today on Capitol Hill, Hunter Biden made an unexpected appearance just as committees were preparing to vote on advancing a motion to hold him in contempt after ignoring a subpoena.

WATCH:

To make matters worse, Biden was present in a congressional hearing room openly mocking the Republican members of the committee tasked with investigating his business dealings and compliance with congressional subpoenas.

WATCH:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote, “Hunter Biden just walked in our Oversight hearing to hold him in contempt. Hunter can’t follow the law! Showing up after he’s broken the law by violating his subpoena is not following the law, Hunter must follow the law!! All Hunter has done is break the law.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the President’s son defied a subpoena by failing to appear for a deposition about his shady business dealings last month.

Instead of showing up, Hunter spoke on the Senate lawn.

During the press conference, Hunter told his friends in the far-left DC media, “My father was not financially involved in my business.” Of course, Joe Biden was heavily involved in his son Hunter’s overseas business–just not financially, says Hunter.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

