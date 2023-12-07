GOP Lawmakers Threaten Hunter Biden: Appear at Closed Deposition on December 13th or Face Legal Action

House Republican leaders threatened first son Hunter Biden to appear before the Oversight Committee on December 13 of face legal action.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan fired a letter off on Wednesday to Hunter Biden’s attorney Abb Lowell.

The GOP leaders are threatening Hunter with legal action if he does not show up next Wednesday to testify behind closed doors.

BREAKING Hunter Biden must appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023. Chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan will initiate CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS PROCEEDINGS if Hunter Biden does not appear.@RepJamesComer@Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/bAPlEkx13q — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 6, 2023

Comer and Jordan wrote the Biden team:

“Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no “choice” for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear before a deposition on December 13. If Mr. Biden does not appear fore his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will inititiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”

The Daily Mail reported:

Republicans who subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden on November 8 as part of the investigation into the Biden family’s shady business dealings have been embroiled in a back-and-forth with Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell regarding the nature of the first son’s appearance before their committees. Hunter Biden told House Republicans last week that he would testify in public any day in December after he was issued a subpoena for a closed-door interview. But Republicans said they want Hunter to testify on the 13th behind closed doors first, and then would discuss holding a second public hearing, in order to ensure he doesn’t receive ‘special treatment.’ Oversight Chairman James Comer said that Democrats would put on a spectacle with ‘yelling and screaming’ in an open-hearing format. In a letter obtained by DailyMail.com Wednesday, Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responded to Lowell, demanding Hunter appear behind closed doors or they will take legal action against him.

Democrats arrested Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro after they did not appear before the politicized House Select Committee.

Steve Bannon faces 4 months in prison for skipping the hearing before the sham committee.

This will be nothing new for the Biden family.

Hunter Biden’s first arrest may have been when he was 18. Hunter was arrested on Jersey Shore related to drug charges in 1988 and had his record expunged.

Many years later and after several stops into drug treatment facilities Hunter joined his father the Vice President on a trip to China in 2013 where Hunter — inexperienced and out of place — was able to secure a $1.5 billion from China for private equity fund which he was forming at the time.

A year later in early 2014 Hunter was discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine.

And his trouble with drugs and the law continued for years.