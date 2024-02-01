SICK: Joe Biden Shamelessly Lies and Tells Sobbing Gold Star Parents His Son Beau Died in Iraq (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden called the Gold Star parents who lost their children in a drone attack in Jordan last weekend to offer his condolences….and talk about himself.

Three U.S. Servicemembers were killed and were 34 injured with 8 requiring to be transported to another location for treatment. The troops were reportedly in a tent structure sleeping when they were attacked by a UAS, or unmanned aircraft system, late Saturday night.

The three servicemembers killed in action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The Pentagon released the names of three deceased servicemembers:

  • Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA
  • Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA
  • Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA


deceased servicemembers from left to right: Rivers, Sanders, Moffett

Biden called Shawn Sanders and Oneida Oliver-Sanders while they were sitting in their living room Tuesday morning after their 24-year-old daughter Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders was killed by Iran-backed terrorists in Jordan.

Biden immediately made the call about himself. He brazenly lied about his son Beau.

“My son spent a year in Iraq. That’s how I lost him,” Biden told the sobbing Gold Star parents.

Truly shameful.

Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

Biden is not a Gold Star dad.

WATCH:

Biden also told the Gold Star parents he will attend the dignified transfer for the servicemembers killed.

The last time Biden attended the dignified transfer for the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul blast due to his corruption and incompetence, he was too busy checking his watch.

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden looks down alongside First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. – President Joe Biden prepared Sunday at a US military base to receive the remains of the 13 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul, a solemn ritual that comes amid fierce criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met far from the cameras with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.The base, on the US East Coast about two hours from Washington, is synonymous with the painful return of service members who have fallen in combat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden has repeated a version of Beau Biden lie many times.

In October Joe Biden told an Israeli doctor that his son Beau was killed in Iraq.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.