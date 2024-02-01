SICK: Joe Biden Shamelessly Lies and Tells Sobbing Gold Star Parents His Son Beau Died in Iraq (VIDEO)

Joe Biden called the Gold Star parents who lost their children in a drone attack in Jordan last weekend to offer his condolences….and talk about himself.

Three U.S. Servicemembers were killed and were 34 injured with 8 requiring to be transported to another location for treatment. The troops were reportedly in a tent structure sleeping when they were attacked by a UAS, or unmanned aircraft system, late Saturday night.

The three servicemembers killed in action were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a reservist unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The Pentagon released the names of three deceased servicemembers:

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, GA

Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, GA

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, Savannah, GA



deceased servicemembers from left to right: Rivers, Sanders, Moffett

Biden called Shawn Sanders and Oneida Oliver-Sanders while they were sitting in their living room Tuesday morning after their 24-year-old daughter Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders was killed by Iran-backed terrorists in Jordan.

Biden immediately made the call about himself. He brazenly lied about his son Beau.

“My son spent a year in Iraq. That’s how I lost him,” Biden told the sobbing Gold Star parents.

Truly shameful.

Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

Biden is not a Gold Star dad.

WATCH:

.@ajc w/ a video of Biden calling the family of a soldier killed last weekend. “we’re promoting her posthumously to sergeant.” “Thank you, sir”

“You don’t know how much that means to us” Then the parents sobbed. A family friend held the phone. pic.twitter.com/ckpn4j8DZF — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 31, 2024

Biden also told the Gold Star parents he will attend the dignified transfer for the servicemembers killed.

The last time Biden attended the dignified transfer for the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul blast due to his corruption and incompetence, he was too busy checking his watch.

Joe Biden has repeated a version of Beau Biden lie many times.

In October Joe Biden told an Israeli doctor that his son Beau was killed in Iraq.