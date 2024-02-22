James Biden Admits There is No Loan Documentation for the $200,000 ‘Loan Repayment’ Made to Joe Biden in 2018

Joe Biden’s slimy brother James Biden on Wednesday morning arrived on Capitol Hill for his closed-door testimony in the Biden impeachment inquiry.

James Biden denied his brother Joe Biden was involved in any direct or indirect way in his businesses in his opening statement to lawmakers.

In other words, James Biden expects us to believe he’s just a brilliant businessman who happens to know Chinese billionaire tycoons with ties to the CCP, high-profile healthcare executives and other oligarchs.

James Biden told lawmakers on Wednesday that there is no loan documentation for the “interest-free” loans provided by Joe Biden.

Joe Biden previously refused to hand over loan documents to the House Oversight Committee proving any ‘loans’ he provided to his brother James Biden.

The House Oversight Committee has no IRS records or loan documents confirming the $200,000 check Jim Biden wrote to his brother Joe Biden in 2018 was a ‘loan repayment.’

House Oversight Chairman James Comer demanded IRS records and applicable loan documents proving Joe Biden loaned his brother James money.

The Bidens often structure their income as ‘loans’ to avoid paying taxes. We saw this with a $5 million wire described as an ‘interest-free loan’ (a way for Hunter to avoid paying taxes) from a Chinese firm. The Bidens then shuffle the dirty money around to each other as ‘loan repayments.’ This is classic tax evasion, money laundering, and influence-peddling.

James Comer recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Biden won’t hand over the loan documentation because they don’t exist, according to James Biden.

