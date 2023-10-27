Oversight Chair Comer Plays Hardball, Demands Joe Biden Provide Evidence to Back Up Claim $200,000 Check From Jim Biden Was ‘Loan Repayment’

The House Oversight Committee has no IRS records or loan documents confirming the $200,000 check Jim Biden wrote to his brother Joe Biden in 2018 was a ‘loan repayment.’

House Oversight Chairman James Comer is now demanding IRS records and applicable loan documents proving Joe Biden loaned his brother James money.

The Bidens often structure their income as ‘loans’ to avoid paying taxes. We saw this with a $5 million wire described as an ‘interest-free loan’ (a way for Hunter to avoid paying taxes) from a Chinese firm. The Bidens then shuffle the dirty money around to each other as ‘loan repayments.’ This is classic tax evasion, money laundering, and influence-peddling.

Last Friday, Comer uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

Jim Biden defrauded Americore with false claims he could save the company with the Biden name – and Joe Biden benefited from the fraud.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Thursday demanded Joe Biden provide loan documents (loan payment, loan agreement) and IRS filings regarding the $200,000 “loan repayment” James Biden said he made to Joe “The Big Guy” Biden in 2018.

James Comer said there appears to have been no interest paid on the “loan” based upon the White House’s own representations. “The current lack of documentation leaves reason to doubt claims that this transaction was repayment for a legal loan,” Comer wrote in a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel.

“Whether it was a loan or not, James Biden’s March 1, 2018, check to Joe Biden demonstrates one way he personally benefited from his family’s shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him. Even if the transaction in question was part of a loan agreement, we are troubled that Joe Biden’s ability to recoup funds depended on his brother’s cashing-in on the Biden brand,” Comer said.

House Oversight chairman @RepJamesComer is playing hardball. This afternoon he asked the White House to provide evidence to back their claim that the $200,000 check to Joe Biden from his brother Jim Biden was repayment of a “loan”.

“The current lack of documentation leaves reason… pic.twitter.com/CbVJgfxsF6 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 26, 2023

Comer told Sean Hannity that more “suspicious checks” from Jim Biden to Joe Biden will be released soon.

“Stay tuned,” Comer said.