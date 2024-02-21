READ: James Biden Testifies Brother Joe Had ‘No Role’ in His Businesses in Opening Statement to Lawmakers – Here is Evidence to the Contrary

Joe Biden’s slimy brother James Biden on Wednesday morning arrived on Capitol Hill for his closed-door testimony in the Biden impeachment inquiry.

James Biden, flanked by his attorneys, made his way into the House building as reporters shouted questions about the Biden crime family.

One reporter trolled James Biden and asked him if Hunter Biden smoked crack at the White House.

“Did Hunter smoke crack at the White House?” one reporter shouted as James Biden walked by.

James Biden denied his brother Joe Biden was involved in any direct or indirect way in his businesses in his opening statement to lawmakers.

In other words, James Biden expects us to believe he’s just a brilliant businessman who happens to know Chinese billionaire tycoons with ties to the CCP, high-profile healthcare executives and other oligarchs.

From James Biden’s opening statement to lawmakers:

As my interview will make clear, there are four critical points: 1. I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities. None. 2. Because of my intimate knowledge of my brother’s personal integrity and character, as well as my own strong ethics, I have always kept my professional life separate from our close personal relationship. 3. I never asked my brother to take any official action on behalf of me, my business associates, or anyone else. 4. In every business venture in which I have been involved, I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships—and never my status as Joe Biden’s brother. Those who have said or thought otherwise were either mistaken, ill informed, or flat-out lying.

James Biden absurdly claimed no one ever asked him to engage in illegal activity related to suspicious interest-free ‘loans’ he received:

Because of the episodic nature of the income from my consulting work, there have been a number of occasions when my personal financial obligations have exceeded our available funds. Some of those large expenditures have been predictable. For example, I have three children for whom we had large tuition payments. Other expenses were not as foreseeable, such as medical expenses for family members and the hurricane damage to our home in Florida. In those instances, we have turned to financial institutions, friends, business partners, or family for loans. Some of those obligations were reduced to writing; others were not. On each occasion, we did our best to repay the debts in full. Some individuals forgave the outstanding obligations. In no instance did anyone ever ask me or my wife to engage in any inappropriate, unethical, or illegal activity as consideration for, or in connection with, any of those loans. And except for the ones from my brother Joe, I have no reason to believe that he had information or even knew about any of the other loans. The Committees have asked about those loans from my brother. They were short-term loans that I received from Joe when he was a private citizen, and I repaid them within weeks. He had no information at all about the source of the funds I used to repay him. The complete explanation is that Joe lent me money, and I repaid him as soon as I had the funds to do so.

James Biden made a fortune off the Biden family name and received a lot of money from companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

James Comer recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Joe Biden just happened to have a “chance” meeting with the Americore CEO.

Nothing to see here. Move along.

Joe Biden had a “chance” meeting with the Americore CEO, adding to the growing list of Biden family associates whom Joe Biden has personally met. pic.twitter.com/UovyueYivn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 21, 2024

James Biden claimed Joe Biden was sitting next to him while he was on a call pitching business ideas to Americore.

Similar to Hunter Biden’s message to a CEFC associate, Jim Biden claimed Joe Biden was sitting next to him while on a health care pitch call. pic.twitter.com/P6dwiH4qHS — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 21, 2024

Jim Biden brought up Joe Biden’s campaign to an Americore executive and also used Joe’s name to woo potential partners and investors.

Jim Biden brought up Joe Biden’s campaign to an Americore executive and also used Joe’s name to woo potential partners and investors. pic.twitter.com/oh6o6w1337 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 21, 2024

Read James Biden’s full opening statement here.