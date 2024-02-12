Felon Who Jumped Over Bench To Attack Vegas Judge During Sentencing Indicted for Attempted Murder

During a sentencing hearing in Las Vegas last month, a man jumped over a judicial bench, attacked a judge, and was captured on video. He has now been indicted for attempted murder.

Deobra Redden, 30, was indicted on nine counts in Las Vegas on Thursday by a grand jury. The date of his arraignment has been set for Feb. 29.

According to Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney at the time of Redden’s arrest, Redden had been convicted of three felonies and nine misdemeanors, most of which involved violence.



When Redden lunged over the bench at Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus on Jan. 3, she was about to deliver Redden’s sentence.

Full video of the man who attacked a Clark County judge in court after she denied his permission

The New York Post reports,

The new indictment for attempted murder alleges that Redden attacked Holthus “by grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head by manner and means unknown.” He’s also accused of “punching and/or kicking and/or pushing” a Las Vegas police officer. A lawyer who represented Redden at the initial hearing did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment on Saturday.

A reporter outside court last month was told that Redden has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder despite his court records showing he is competent to stand trial. His foster mother, Karen Springer, and older sister, LaDonna Daniels, confirmed the diagnosis.