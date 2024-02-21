FASCISM: Leftist Tyrant Letitia James Threatens to Seize President Trump’s Assets if He Can’t Pay Outrageous Court Fine Ordered by Judge Engoron In New York Civil Fraud Trial

Tyrannical leftist New York Attorney General Letitia James has revealed she is prepared to seize (steal) President Trump’s assets if he cannot pay the outrageous court fine as ordered by compromised Judge Arthur Engoron.

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James told ABC News.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Engoron fined Trump $355 million and banned him from doing business in New York City for the next three years. Engoron claimed Trump “participated in aiding and abetting the conspiracy to commit insurance fraud by their individual acts in falsifying business records and valuations, causing materially fraudulent SFCs to be intentionally submitted to insurance companies.”

This is nothing but garbage, however. As Jim Hoft notes, the banks did their due diligence before they loaned Trump the money and testified they would gladly do it again.

Trump is vowing to appeal the charges and has accused Engoron of conspiring with James.

James went on to tell the network that she is “very confident” with the strength of her case on appeal and she would willingly seize at least one of Trump’s buildings, specifically listing Trump’s 40 Wall Street skyscraper.

“We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I will get 40 Wall Street each and every day,” James boasted.

The attorney general also slammed Trump’s credible claim businesses would flee the Big Apple after Engoron’s ruling. As Gateway Pundit readers know, private equity managers are already researching new business opportunities and truckers have launched a boycott.

“Last I checked, tourism is up. Wall Street is doing just fine,” James claimed.

James then ended the interview by making a silly feminist statement in response to the other witch-hunts Trump is fighting, including the E. Jean Carroll defamation case and the so-called “election interference” one in Georgia brought by corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.