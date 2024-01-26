President Trump Responds to Outrageous Verdict Ordering Him to Pay $83 Million to E. Jean Carroll

President Trump on Friday evening responded to the outrageous verdict ordering him to pay E. Jean Carroll $83 million in damages.

On Friday afternoon the 9-person jury began deliberations in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case where she sought $10 million in damages based on Trump’s 2019 statements about her while he was president.

Trump’s efforts to assert immunity over his 2019 statements about E. Jean Carroll were rejected.

The jury ordered Trump to pay a total of $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for statements he made defending himself against false rape accusations.

Trump said he’s going to appeal the ‘Biden-directed witch hunt focused on him and the Republican Party.’

“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday evening shortly after the jury returned the verdict.

The Trump jury in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial returned a verdict on Friday: $7.1 million… $11 million… plus punitive $65 million!

*TRUMP MUST PAY A TOTAL OF $83.3 MILLION TO E. JEAN CARROLL*

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”