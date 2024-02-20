Private Equity Fund Manager Announces He “Will NOT Waste Time” Researching New Business Opportunities in New York After Engoron Ruling

On Friday, far left Judge Arthur Engoron fleeced $355 million from President Trump for taking out loans in New York State and paying them back on time and with interest. The charges were brought against Trump by crazed New York State Attorney General Letitia James. There were no victims in the so-called crime. The banks did their due diligence before they loaned Donald Trump the money and testified they would gladly do it again.

Judge Engoron called this a crime and ruled that President Donald Trump owed the state $355 million. But that’s not all. As Volokh Conspiracy reported Engoron also put a Clinton-appointed judge in control of Trump business empire in New York State:

Judge Engoron also appointed retired U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones to continue in her role as an “independent monitor” of the Trump business empire but expanded her authority to review financial disclosures before they are submitted to third parties. Judge Jones can hire an independent director of compliance, and she has the authority to compel Trump to sell some or even all of his businesses down the road. This is all punishment for Trump allegedly committing fraud by falsely in inflating and deflating the value of his real estate assets to pay lower state taxes and to receive more favorable loans from banks.

This is the definition of tyranny. New York state just stole President Trump’s company from him.

The tyrannical antics by New York state leaders have not gone unnoticed.

On Monday, ‘Shark Tank’ star and famed investor Kevin O’Leary declared that he is ceasing all future investment activities in New York, labeling it a “loser state” due to its political climate and legal persecution against former President Trump.

O’Leary is now turning his attention to states like Oklahoma, North Dakota, West Virginia, Florida, and Texas for his future business ventures.

Also on Monday, businessman Grant Cardone, a Private Equity Fund Manager Grant Cardone announced he will not waste his time in New York.

Grant Cardone is an American businessman, Private Equity Fund manager ($4B Assets Under Management ) founder of 10X Studios, Cardone Ventures, 10X Health System and co-founder/investor in sixteen other businesses. Also author of seven best selling business books.

Grant Cardone posted this on X on Monday.

CardoneCapital just started to research real estate investments in New York believing it was time to get into the market. After the over reach by the judge in the Trump case & penalties imposed of $355M I told them team do NOT waste time in New York. We will 2X our efforts in:… pic.twitter.com/zhpA0Su09K — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) February 19, 2024

New York will regret this lawlessness by their state leaders.

This won’t end well for the Empire State.