Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to jail Trump, his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani in the RICO and conspiracy case against the former president.

“We have a long road ahead,” the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, wrote in one email on November 29, according to The Guardian. “Long after these folks are in jail, we will still be practicing law.”

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Four of Trump’s co-defendants, including attorneys, have pleaded guilty to lesser charges in plea deals in Fani Willis’s RICO case.

In October Trump’s lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to the Georgia case in exchange for reduced charges.

Chesebro was set to stand trial, but he accepted a plea agreement as jury selection was underway. He will pay a $5,000 fine, serve 5 years probation and 100 hours of community service to avoid prison.

The Trump attorney also wrote an apology letter and must testify.

Attorney Sidney Powell and bail bondsman Scott Hall both pleaded guilty in exchange for reduced charges because Fani Willis does not have a RICO case.

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty in Fani Willis’ Georgia election case in exchange for reduced charges in October.

Ellis was the fourth co-defendant and third attorney to plead guilty in the Georgia election case. Not one defendant has pleaded guilty to RICO charges.

A tearful Ellis, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. She did not plead guilty to the RICO charge.

As part of her plea deal, Ellis was sentenced to 5 years probation, ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, serve 100 hours of community service and pen an apology letter to the people of Georgia in a Mao struggle session.

Fani Willis’s prosecutors however are not expected to offer plea agreements to Trump, Meadows and Giuliani.

President Trump’s attorneys previously said they will not strike a deal with the Fulton County DA. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.