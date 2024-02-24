Fani Willis DISQUALIFIED? Fresh DISCOVERY Suggests It’s POSSIBLE! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in a quick recap.

STORY 1: LOVER BOY NATHAN WADE GOT GEO-TRACKED! Fani Willis and Lover Nathan Wade in Danger of Disqualification in Trump Case After Fresh Discovery of Cellphone Data Suggests They Lied Under Oath

STORY 2: AT&T Reveals the Cause Behind Thursday’s Massive Cellular Outage For Thousands of Americans as Footage of Angry Customers Harassing Workers Goes Viral (VIDEO)

STORY 3: MUST WATCH: Leaked Recordings Reveal Democratic Strategists and Soros Linked Operatives Caught in MASSIVE Global Political Influence and Election Interference Operation (VIDEO)

STORY 4: BREAKING: US Military is Tracking High-Altitude Balloon Over Colorado – Pentagon Scrambles Jets to Investigate

STORY 5: Leftists Try to Start Trump ‘Shoving’ Scandal Around Mar-a-Lago Clip, But Then the Other Guy in the Video Steps Forward

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below, as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.